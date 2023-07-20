LETTER FROM THE EDITOR | Make the Most of It

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Firstly, a hearty welcome and congratulations to you all, class of 2027. The campus that eagerly awaits your arrival is full of a rich history, great triumphs and also great flaws. From enduring a variety of changes and expansions to weathering a global pandemic to restoring campus life to what it once was, Cornell is ever changing. Yet one thing remains constant: the Big Red passion, energy and perseverance. You were all chosen because of your grand accomplishments and your embodiment of those values. Let that same spirit guide all that you do here.

As you prepare to embark on a new journey for the next four years, it is easy to believe that you have it all figured out. You may know what organizations you will join, what classes you will take, what professors you want to get to know and all the places you wish to visit. Excitement is important and encouraged at a place like Cornell. But no experience is whole without exploration. Keep your mind open, and look to places that you hadn’t considered before. You all have a unique opportunity on this campus to start fresh and decide what you will leave behind after your time here is over.

With excitement, the vastness of opportunity can also conjure great apprehension, but know that at this moment, you are all right where you are meant to be. It’s amazing to have all the answers, but it is always best to admit when you don’t. Lean on your peers, your professors and the great network that you will build here, and learn as much as you can.

Take Cornell by the reins and soak up every moment of your next four years. In the blink of an eye you might be sitting at the top of the slope, gazing at your millionth purple sky, wondering where all the time went and wishing you could do it all again. Take chances and make the most of it. There’s no place like “far above Cayuga’s waters.”

— A.B.