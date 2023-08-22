Tompkins County Public Library to Close for Maintenance Beginning Sept. 15

Newsletter Signup

The Tompkins County Public Library will close beginning Friday, Sept. 15 to update its heating, ventilation and cooling systems, and is currently scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 3. The other 32 members of the Finger Lakes Library System — a cooperative system of independent libraries meant to coordinate and strengthen library services between Cayuga, Cortland, Seneca, Tioga and Tompkins Counties — will maintain normal operating hours.

The closure was first announced in a press release on TCPL’s website and stated the reason for updating its HVAC system was to make it greener, pushing Tompkins County toward its sustainability goals of net-zero emissions.

“An updated and improved system will make the facility more environmentally friendly, more energy efficient, help the building heat and cool better and more consistently, and prevent maintenance issues in the future,” Asia Bonacci, TCPL’s communications coordinator said in the press release. “This means the Library will remain nice and cool in the summer and warm and dry in the winter.”

The TCPL, founded in 1864 by Ezra Cornell, is the central library for the FLLS and has 38,000 registered borrowers who check out the over 250,000 items in its collection 800,000 times a year. It also serves as a community space, with over 100 community groups using its premises as meeting spaces.

Any books originally due during this time will have their due dates adjusted around the closure, according to the press release. Materials checked out on or after Aug. 21 will be due on Oct. 5 or later. Holds cannot be placed on any TCPL items during the closure, nor can items be picked up at TCPL as staff are not permitted to access the premises. However, the book drops as well as Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy — all methods to access digital library materials — will remain available 24/7, and there will be no overdue fees, as per TCPL policy.

During the closure, TCPL staff will participate in off-site professional development programs, including sexual harassment prevention, programming philosophy, identifying community needs and connecting with Cornell and Ithaca College libraries, according to the press release.

Those looking for updates after the closure should check the TCPL website.

TCPL did not respond to multiple requests for comment.