LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Thank You, Lynah

To the Editor:

As a fan at Lynah Rink on both Friday and Saturday nights, a special tribute should be extended to the Lynah Rink crew that did a fabulous job of clearing the ice of fish prior to the Harvard games. I’ve been watching Cornell men’s hockey since 1977, and this past weekend’s performance by the rink crew was completed before anyone noticed. Now, if we could fix the ice.

Another note about the weekend was the lack of maturity in the student section. Why our supposedly mature students think they have to use a vulgar Harvard cheer is beyond anyone’s imagination except that they haven’t reached maturity. That Harvard cheer does nothing to help the Big Red, but only upsets the more “mature” audience. It also gives Harvard a little more incentive to win the game and quiet the crowd.

Kudos to Coach Mike Schafer for his thoughts to the crowd that he expressed on the P.A. microphone between the second and third periods of Saturday night’s game. And I do have to thank the student body for taking the Coach’s remarks to heart. The Harvard cheer did not exist in the third period.

All and all, it was a fantastic night for Cornell men’s hockey. Thank you fans for a packed arena, and for most of your support.

— Dave Wohlhueter

Former Cornell Sports Information Director (1977-1998)