SOLAR FLARE | Songs for Grinding Out an Essay

I know what you’re thinking: “A playlist to write an essay to? Did they run out of ideas already?” Fear not. I just happen to be a part of a niche group of people who enjoy listening to words while typing other words. Something about having a beat makes me more productive, and I know that there are others out there who feel the same way. I dedicate this playlist to you all. We proponents of listening to music with lyrics while writing may be a somewhat small group, but we are mighty.

1. SZA: Saturn

SZA’s newest single is truly a slow R&B masterpiece that picks up in just the right places. Perfect to start off an essay with, just when you’re starting to ease into it.

2. Steve Lacy and Fousheé: Sunshine

A bit more upbeat than “Saturn,” “Sunshine” is the song to write an introduction to. It breathes enough life into you to tackle some hard work.

3. The Marías: Cariño

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Cariño” is one of my absolute favorite songs by The Marías. It has the ideal steady beat to type to, and the added bonus of some funky guitar.

4. Public Library Commute: Moonlight

Yet another song that features a funky guitar riff, “Moonlight,” by the criminally underrated singer, producer and guitarist Conrad Hsiang (known as Public Library Commute) is some of his best work.

Newsletter Signup

5. Ruby Doll: Nostalgia

This absolutely dreamy song is engaging in a way that isn’t distracting, but is still a very fun listening experience. It’s catchy, but it won’t stop you from writing efficiently.

6. The Japanese House: Saw You In A Dream

“Saw You In A Dream” has a quick, stable beat that makes for a wonderful backing track for essay writing. However, proceed with caution — if you know the lyrics to this one, it gets kind of difficult not to want to belt them out. I recommend only listening to this one if you don’t know the lyrics; otherwise, avoid writing your essay in the library, or some other place where it is not socially acceptable to burst into song.

7. The Neighbourhood: Over the Influence

Similar in pace to “Saw You In A Dream,” “Over the Influence” picks up as the song progresses, making it a nice lead-in for…

8. Troye Sivan: What’s The Time Where You Are?

… “What’s The Time Where You Are?”, for when you’re really in the zone. You are on the fourth page of that five-page paper. The end is in sight, and you have no choice but to keep up the pace with this song.

9. Sabrina Carpenter: Fast Times

In “Fast Times,” Sabrina Carpenter continues what Troye Sivan started. Just the right amount of upbeat to propel you further.

10. Bad Suns: Grace (I Think I’m In Love Again)

I never stop recommending Bad Suns songs, so for people who know me, it should come as no surprise that I included one on this playlist. “Grace (I Think I’m In Love Again)” is energetic in a different way than the previous two songs, and makes for the perfect transition into the final paragraphs.

11. Omar Apollo: Archetype

Slowing down a bit more, we have some classic Omar Apollo, featuring fun guitar, a catchy chorus and Apollo’s soothing voice, just in case that paper isn’t going too well.

12. Ruel: You Against Yourself

An upbeat song for the grand finale. A delightful soundtrack for banging out those last few words.

Sydney Levinton is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.