MULTIMEDIA | Trying Student-Developed Ice Cream Flavors

MULTIMEDIA/LIFESTYLE | The Sun ventured to the Agriculture Quad to try out student-developed ice cream flavors Brewing CommuniTea, Coming Out of Your Shell and Toni S’Morrison.

Brewing CommuniTea is an Earl Grey tea base with caramel swirls and pieces of shortbread. Coming Out of Your Shell is a raspberry blend with a hint of citrus and chocolate flakes. Toni S’Morrison features crunchy graham chunks and brown butter and is meant to mimic a s’more.

Student teams in Food Science 1101: Science and Technology of Foods developed the flavors last fall as creative takes on the universitywide theme “The Indispensable Condition: Freedom of Expression at Cornell.”

From April 10-12 community members had the opportunity to taste and vote on their favorite of three new student-developed flavors. The winning ice cream will be served on campus later this semester and during Commencement.

Hosted by Daniela Rojas, Aurora Weirens, Kira Walter

Filmed by Heilani Kim, Daniela Rojas, Aurora Weirens, Kira Walter

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Daniela Rojas, Heilani Kim