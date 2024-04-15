TRIBUTE | Cathy

She was a whirlwind in blue-tinted glasses, long, curly dark hair and scarlet lipstick. And before

Baker Tower in 1971, I had never met anyone like Catherine A. Panagoulias, ’75. I met her

during freshman move-in, and we lived in the same dorm, the same house and the same

apartment throughout our four years at Cornell.

We also lived at The Sun — then at 109 E. State St. Cathy stood out in our compet class

instantly. You just knew she was going to be a star. She was assigned the marquee beat — the

University Senate. I covered housing and dining, a slightly less prestigious enterprise, but one

which interested students. We often shared the front page.

She rose quickly at The Sun, and by the time we ran against each other for Managing Editor in

1974, it was a rivalry born in late nights and reams of copy together. That closed-door ME

election took hours. We sat outside Kaufman Auditorium in Goldwin Smith Hall, waiting. When

it was clear she had won, I was disappointed, but cheered by the fact that I had been elected

News Editor, which was that year set up to be her number two. We ran the news side of the

paper, two young women atop a masthead of young women: Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Sprague,

Assistant ME Barbara Linder, Features Editor Sharon Kaufman. It was a remarkable

achievement for the 1970s, even if it did inspire tasteless jokes that would not be acceptable

today. We literally lived at The Sun. Cathy and I shared a Collegetown apartment with Sharon

and Barbara. It was home, Sun, home and oh, yeah, school.

There was no one tougher than Cathy. She demonstrated her toughness with The Sun Sports

Department, which was notoriously late with their copy. In an era when we were charged

overtime by the Ithaca Journal’s printing pressroom for every minute we were late, this was not

acceptable to Cathy. She threatened the Sports Editor that if the copy was late again, she would

run white space. On one watershed night, the pressroom called to say the sports copy was late

— again. Cathy gave the go-ahead for the white space. The next day’s paper had two blank

pages, but for the tag: “This space reserved for sports.” The campus sports fans howled in

protest. Sports was never again late with its copy.

Then there was the “Cranch Report” caper. In 1972, the University issued the “Cranch Report

on Long-Range Planning,” which called for, among other things, a tuition hike and a vast

increase in the number of students on campus. Then-Managing Editor Dan Margulis, ‘73

obtained a copy of the report before the University released it. He never said how he got it, but

the scoop was the talk of campus. The next year, a faculty/student committee was to issue a

response. Cathy wrote in “The Cornell Daily Sun’s A Century at Cornell,” a coffee-table book

edited by Margulis and designed by John Schroeder, ’74, that as the University Senate reporter,

she knew which committee members had draft copies of the report and she was determined to

get one, even if by theft. She found out that one of the students who had the report was

studying in Uris Library and went there to watch him. The student didn’t move for hours. Cathy

called for reinforcements, enlisting one Sun staffer who knew him, and an Assistant Managing

Editor. The staffer and the AME came to the library, where the staffer engaged the holder of

the draft in conversation. Later, the AME and the student committee member went into the

restroom, and, while the student was otherwise occupied, the AME lifted the copy of the report

and handed it out the restroom door to the staffer who handed it off to Cathy. Cathy ran to

photocopy it, and then it was returned to the library lost-and-found the next day. The result

was a five-part series “The Response to Cranch” by Margulis that ran in the Sun. Cathy was

proud of the result. But she had qualms. “I think the incident raises ethical questions that they

would cringe about now,” she wrote of the team.

Reading the accolades accorded my old friend since her passing, you get the sense of how she

cared for her colleagues, especially those she recruited to the Wall Street Journal. That caring

was born at The Sun. Back then, we shared duties of writing the “Mustrun,” the ink-on-paper

list of the day’s assignments posted in Goldwin Smith Hall. Cathy chafed at the fact that I did

most of the daily writing to staff. She felt disconnected from her people, so we decided that she

should do the Mustrun more often, just to keep in touch. Some of her Mustruns were prose art

— long sheets of yellow page-markup paper, pasted together, with a personal note, often more

like a paragraph — to each of the more than 50 staff members. The staff usually initialed the

paper to record that they had seen it and would do the assignment. Often, they wrote longer

notes back to Cathy because she inspired them.

An inspiration in blue glasses and sneakers, a mentor to many, a brilliant mind and most of all,

my friend and compatriot in journalism. Rest easy, old pal, The Sun will remember and carry on.

Elaine Povich is a long-time Washington journalist and currently a staff writer for Stateline.org. She can be reached at [email protected].

