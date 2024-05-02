MALINA | A Clarification on Student Suspensions

RE: “WILSON | The Power to Evict” (opinion, May 2)

I write to offer an important correction to what was stated in a guest column by Nick Wilson on May 2.

A student on temporary suspension approached West Campus House staff at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday expressing concerns about their ID card access. Staff immediately provided the student a temporary ID card to ensure continued access to their housing and dining privileges and assured them that this ID card would work until move-out if their original ID was not fixed.

No student on temporary suspension in connection with the unauthorized encampment on the Arts Quad has been informed by the University that they have been evicted or must vacate university housing this term. Any assumption otherwise is incorrect. Students on temporary suspension who are living on campus continue to have access to housing, dining and student health services. Students on temporary suspension who live off campus have continued access to student health services.

— Joel M. Malina, Vice President for University Relations

