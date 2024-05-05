Timmy Xi/Sun Staff Photographer

Andrew Dalton '24 goes up with CJ Kirst '24 after scoring against Harvard, Schoellkopf Field, Apr. 20, 2024.

56 mins ago
IN PHOTOS | 2024 Big Red Athletic Year

The 2024 Red athletic season through my viewfinder: Throughout the spring semester, I have had the chance to cover several of Cornell’s athletic teams, including men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and lacrosse. Some of the most notable moments I witnessed include men’s hockey sweeping rival Harvard in the ECAC quarterfinals, women’s lacrosse earning its 27th straight win over Columbia and men’s lacrosse excelling against the top-ranked team in the country — Notre Dame. Overall, it was an incredibly successful year for the Red, with record-breaking seasons and commendable performances aplenty.

Photos by Timmy Xi/Sun Staff Photographer

February 9 | “Focus”
Izzy Daniel has her eyes locked on the puck in a win against RPI.
February 17 | “Flying High”
In a breakout season for men’s basketball, Chris Manon skies high for the bucket against Dartmouth.
February 17 | “Celebration”
Cornell men’s basketball celebrates in a high-scoring shootout win against Dartmouth.
March 2 | “Stare Down”
Danny Caddigan gets physical and stares down fallen Ohio State player in a ranked win.
March 16 | “Heated”
Playoff match against rival Harvard gets chippy as words and blows are exchanged.
March 16 | “Surrounded”
Gabriel Seger scores a huge goal surrounded by four defenders as the Red complete the ECAC playoff series sweep against Harvard.
March 23 | “Victory”
CJ Kirst celebrates his strong four goal performance as Cornell reigns victorious over No. 8 ranked Yale.
April 20 | “Senior Day”
 Red lacrosse show out on senior day as they take down Harvard with ease.

Timmy Xi is a Sun Staff Photographer and can be reached at [email protected].