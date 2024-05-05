IN PHOTOS | 2024 Big Red Athletic Year

The 2024 Red athletic season through my viewfinder: Throughout the spring semester, I have had the chance to cover several of Cornell’s athletic teams, including men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and lacrosse. Some of the most notable moments I witnessed include men’s hockey sweeping rival Harvard in the ECAC quarterfinals, women’s lacrosse earning its 27th straight win over Columbia and men’s lacrosse excelling against the top-ranked team in the country — Notre Dame. Overall, it was an incredibly successful year for the Red, with record-breaking seasons and commendable performances aplenty.

February 9 | “Focus”

Izzy Daniel has her eyes locked on the puck in a win against RPI.

February 17 | “Flying High”

In a breakout season for men’s basketball, Chris Manon skies high for the bucket against Dartmouth.

February 17 | “Celebration”

Cornell men’s basketball celebrates in a high-scoring shootout win against Dartmouth.



March 2 | “Stare Down”

Danny Caddigan gets physical and stares down fallen Ohio State player in a ranked win.



March 16 | “Heated”

Playoff match against rival Harvard gets chippy as words and blows are exchanged.



March 16 | “Surrounded”

Gabriel Seger scores a huge goal surrounded by four defenders as the Red complete the ECAC playoff series sweep against Harvard.



March 23 | “Victory”

April 20 | “Senior Day”

Red lacrosse show out on senior day as they take down Harvard with ease.



