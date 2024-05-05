IN PHOTOS | 2024 Big Red Athletic Year

The 2024 Red athletic season through my viewfinder: Throughout the spring semester, I have had the chance to cover several of Cornell’s athletic teams, including men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and lacrosse. Some of the most notable moments I witnessed include men’s hockey sweeping rival Harvard in the ECAC quarterfinals, women’s lacrosse earning its 27th straight win over Columbia and men’s lacrosse excelling against the top-ranked team in the country — Notre Dame. Overall, it was an incredibly successful year for the Red, with record-breaking seasons and commendable performances aplenty.
Photos by Timmy Xi/Sun Staff Photographer
Timmy Xi is a Sun Staff Photographer and can be reached at [email protected].