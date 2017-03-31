Photos: Dragon Day 2017

Dragon Day, a more than 100-year tradition, once again joined students from the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning with onlookers as they marched along East Avenue and along Ho Plaza, ending at the Arts Quad.
Students expressed this year’s theme, “Louder Together,” through chants during the procession as the dragon — on wheels — made its way along the planned route.
One person would scream, “Dragon! Dragon! Dragon!” and others would respond “Oy! Oy! Oy!” They also hit the dragon’s metal frame with rods, resulting in clanks and clangs.
Read more about the 116th Dragon Day, students’ creation of the dragon and this year’s theme.
All photographs by Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer.
See, when you systematically shed any trappings of your Euro heritage, you have to invent stupid shit like Dragon Day as a surrogate “culture” for a sense of belonging.
I can’t speak my mother tongue and Germanville was renamed Libertyville but I can bellow “dragon oy oy oy” louder than the next empty product of modernity next to me HAHAHA
Dragon Day is 117 years old and was invented by a white student. Cornell was, in all likelihood, 99% white in 1901. What are you even talking about? Do you just sit on the Cornell Sun website refreshing the homepage all day, waiting to vomit bull shit into the comment sections? Go do something else, rather than being an “empty product of modernity.”
Maybe that White student fell out of touch with his rich European heritage and had to concoct some bizarre steam punk meets Aztec pseudo-tradition as a result.
PS How loud can you shout “Dragon Oy Oy Oy?” ??? I bet it’s pretty loud. You should be proud. MAJOR accomplishment. Don’t forget to add it your CV Haha
That student was actually Willard Straight, who has done an immense amount of good work for Cornell… Willard Straight Hall didn’t appear out of nowhere.
Well thank goodness for Willard Straight: if it wasn’t for him, what building would the gun toting Black Power activists have taken over in 1968 ???
Yeah there are so many more rewarding ways to spend my time … like carrying a fabulous confabulation on my shoulders through the quad
hey hey ho ho
dragon oy oy oy
Needs more occult symbols: I give this bizarre “custom a 3/10 in godlessness. It needs more spirit cooking and perhaps a pizza … with extra pepperoni
Your ancestors were all bigots so now you should carry some bizarre metal dragon statue on your shoulders … when’s the kick off today? Go sports team!
So a thousand years ago Aztecs sacrificed people to their feathery dragon serpent god …
People in 2017: that was so dumb so barbaric
2017: Let’s carry aloft some metallic confabulation in the shape of a dragon. Let’s chant as we do it. Because … culture?
When idiocy recurs annually, it becomes sanctified as culture.