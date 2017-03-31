Photos: Dragon Day 2017

Dragon Day, a more than 100-year tradition, once again joined students from the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning with onlookers as they marched along East Avenue and along Ho Plaza, ending at the Arts Quad.

Students expressed this year’s theme, “Louder Together,” through chants during the procession as the dragon — on wheels — made its way along the planned route.

One person would scream, “Dragon! Dragon! Dragon!” and others would respond “Oy! Oy! Oy!” They also hit the dragon’s metal frame with rods, resulting in clanks and clangs.

All photographs by Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer.