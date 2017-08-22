From the Editor: There’s a place for you at The Sun

Dear Readers:

Cornell is no stranger to big changes. Heading into the fall semester, Cornellians eagerly anticipate President Martha Pollack’s inauguration, the opening of Cornell Tech in New York City, a proliferation of Uber and Lyft rides, and many more exciting developments. This is only the beginning of a gradual but significant growth of the University and its impact around the world.

Yet there is still much to improve about the world around us, as demonstrated by unhappy events that have transpired in our country this year. The violence and racial antagonism at Charlottesville. The Justice Department’s decision to target affirmative action policies and taking aim at the core of university programs focused on fostering diversity. We must remind ourselves daily that we are not impervious to the effects and implications of such happenings. We must be vigilant and ready to protect the ideals we stand for — acceptance, love and equality — if they are at risk. Now more than ever, Cornellians are poised to design solutions to universal problems, and we are here to report each step of the process.

This is why The Sun’s core mission is informing the community to the best of our ability. Our goal is to give Cornellians a voice and provide the information necessary to empower our communities to take action. We will continue to hold this institution accountable for its actions, seek out engaging and relevant stories, and relentlessly dig into every situation to report it as comprehensively as possible.

With new technology becoming such an essential part of everyone’s daily lives, we have adjusted to the changing landscape of journalism by redefining what it means to create and distribute content in this digital age. Our audience increasingly consumes more multimedia and web-based content, and many of our new initiatives are inspired by that shift.

With new projects under development, we invite you to bring all of your ideas, talent and experiences and join our team. We have a place for you, whether you are interested in writing, photography, design, web or more. If you are interested, you may visit our recruiting site for more details about each of our departments and attend one of our information sessions on August 29 or August 30 in Goldwin Smith G64 (Kaufmann Auditorium) at 4:30 p.m.

There is always room for improvement at The Sun; we can make progress by hearing your ideas about what we can do better. You may contact us at editor@cornellsun.com with any suggestions or input that you may have. Change comes from the bottom up, and we want you to know that your feedback is always valued.

Thank you for reading and stay tuned!

Sophia Deng ’19

135th Editor in Chief