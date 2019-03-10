THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 10th, 2019

Cornell Thrift hosted a Spring Cleaning pop-up store at Willard Straight Hall on Monday. (Yisu Zheng / Sun Staff Photographer)
Thursday’s Student Assembly meeting featured a “teach-in” about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, led by Cornellians for Israel and Students for Justice in Palestine. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper spoke on Thursday about his experiences with former U.S. presidents and his takes on current political issues. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Macarons at the Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on Friday. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
On Friday, Cornell completed its first season sweep of Harvard since the 2009-10 season with a 72-59 victory. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
The women’s hockey team piles on top of senior defenseman and captain Micah Zandee-Hart after her game-winning goal over Princeton in the second overtime period of the ECAC semifinals. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell Fashion Collective’s annual fashion show took place Saturday night at Barton Hall. (Yisu Zheng / Sun Staff Photographer)
