Running List of Men’s Hockey Awards

This post will be updated.

It’s not just playoffs but awards season for the Cornell men’s hockey program. After an accolade-heavy 2017-18 season, Cornell will look to earn some more hardware along with the Ivy championship and Cleary Cup, with individual awards set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow along this post with a running list of each Cornell finalist and award winner.

ECAC Coach of the Year Finalist: Mike Schafer ’86

For the second time in as many years, Cornell’s bench boss has been named a finalist for coach of the year in the ECAC, the conference announced March 11. Schafer won the Tim Taylor Coach of the Year award last season, and should he win this year, it would be his fifth time as the recipient.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Schafer faced a much tougher path than the 2017-18 season but still guided Cornell through an injury-riddled season to a second consecutive Cleary Cup for best regular season finish, this time in the form of a shared title with Quinnipiac. The Bobcats’ Rand Pecknold and Clarkson’s Casey Jones ’90 are the other two finalists for the award — the three teams occupy the top three spots in the ECAC standings.

The winner of the award is slated to be announced March 19.