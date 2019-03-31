Men’s Hockey Shutout by Providence to Fall One Game Short of Frozen Four Aspirations

This post will be updated.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — In a season highlighted by an improbable run given the season-long plethora of injuries and adversity that plagued Cornell men’s hockey, the Red’s magic ran out in the East Regional Finals against Providence Saturday, as the Friars took the penultimate spot in the Frozen Four with a 4-0 win at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Cornell — shutout Sunday for the first time since a scoreless tie with Clarkson in Feb. of 2018 — will now be forced to watch from home the nation’s top four teams compete in the national semifinals in a Frozen Four drought that has grown to 16 years.

And although Cornell had the higher seed on Saturday, it was the No. 4 seeded Providence who had home-ice advantage, playing just two miles from campus. It showed in the fan support, and it showed in the on-ice product.

Play started with a very physical style by both the Red and the Friars. The refs were not too amused, calling three penalties early in the first period — two on Providence followed by one to Cornell.

The Red managed to kill Providence’s first power play, but just seconds after senior defenseman Alec McCrea exited the box, forward Greg Printz sent home a rebound past sophomore goalie Austin McGrath to start the scoring.

After looking crisp and stopping 20 of 21 saves in the first-round win over Northeastern Saturday, McGrath struggled with rebound control Sunday, as two of the Friars’ three goals came on second-chance opportunities.

Second-period scoring started quickly, with Providence scoring less than two minutes into the period after the puck hit, McGrath then the foot of forward Josh Wilkins and in. Officials took a lengthy look at the sequence but deemed there was no deliberate kicking motion from Wilkins to negate the tally.

The period progressed with both teams getting opportunities to score, but none went in for Cornell. Despite some late bursts of possession in the offensive zone, Cornell only got four shots off in the middle frame.

Providence all but put the game away at the very end of the second period. Cornell was whistled for a penalty with less than two minutes left in the period, which led to a short-side goal from forward Scott Conway with 0.6 seconds left in the frame. The third period had no scoring until Brandon Duhaime chipped in an empty-netter with less than two minutes left.

Cornell kept its foot on the pedal the entirety of the third period, outshooting the Friars, 9-7, in the final 20 minutes, but Providence goalie Hayden Hawkey turned all aside in the frame — even with Cornell pulling McGrath for a majority of the final three minutes — and 19 in the game to shutout Cornell for the first time in over a year in the biggest game of the season.

