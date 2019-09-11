Kaldis, Malott, Barron Named 2019-20 Men’s Hockey Captains

Two seniors and a junior will lead Cornell men’s hockey during the 2019-20 season, as the Red seeks its fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Senior defenseman Yanni Kaldis, senior forward Jeff Malott and junior forward Morgan Barron will wear the ‘C’ for Cornell, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Speaking with all the players, it became quite clear through the spring and summer who they feel should be leading us,” said head coach Mike Schafer ’86, according to Cornell Athletics.

Cornell had two captains each of the last two seasons, and a single captain in 2016-17. This season will be the first since 2012-13 in which the Red will have three captains.

Kaldis, who led the team with 24 assists last year, was also named to the All-ECAC second team. The Montreal, Quebec, native has a plus-22 rating over three seasons and consistently is among the team leaders in ice time. He logged especially heavy minutes as the team endured blue line injury issues last season.

Malott, who had his junior season derailed in part by injuries — including a season-ending knee injury in the ECAC championship game — has scored six goals in each of the last three seasons.

A New York Rangers prospect and a product of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Barron emerged as Cornell’s best offensive weapon in a breakout sophomore campaign. Barron — who played on a dangerous top line alongside classmate Brenden Locke and Cam Donaldson for most of the season — led Cornell in goals (15) and points (34) last season en route to All-ECAC first team honors.

Cornell hits the ice Oct. 20 for an exhibition game against Nipissing University.