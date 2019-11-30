Live Blog: No. 2 Cornell, Boston University Take the Ice at Madison Square Garden

Cornell and B.U. meet on Saturday night in the historic rivals’ biennial Red Hot Hockey matchup at Madison Square Garden.

This is the programs’ first meeting since the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when B.U. knocked off No. 1 seed Cornell, ending the Red’s season.

Cornell is 8-0 to start a season for the first time since 1971-72. The Terriers, meanwhile, are off to a rough 4-5-5 start and will be looking to jump-start their season with a high-profile win.

The Red is coming off two ECAC victories: a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac and a 5-1 win against Princeton.

Preview Red Hot Hockey here.

Follow below for live updates and analysis from MSG:

