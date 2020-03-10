Cornellians Respond to Announcement of Online Classes With Memes

After Cornell announced on Tuesday that it would shift to all online classes beginning after spring break, students took to the Facebook group “Cornell: Any Person, Any Meme” to joke about the rapidly changing situation and bring up problems they anticipate facing.

Over two thousand students had joined a GroupMe called “Martha can’t make us leave” by Tuesday night. Members posted memes, questions about how final exams would work and more. Multiple students sent messages about the swim test and how seniors who hadn’t yet taken the test could fulfill the requirement.

Here are some of the memes posted in “Cornell: Any Person, Any Meme” on Tuesday: