Ivy League Cancels All Spring Sports Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that all spring athletic practices and competitions are canceled through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the league’s release, individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams will participate in postseason play.

Cornell’s No. 1 ranked hockey teams are both scheduled to play playoff games in a mostly-empty Lynah Rink this weekend.

Wednesday’s announcement marks an abrupt end to the season for Cornell’s more than 10 spring sports.

Cornell’s men’s lacrosse team has a 5-0 record and recently ascended to the No. 2 ranking in national polls. The Red was scheduled to face No. 6 Yale on Saturday.