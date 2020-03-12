ECAC Hockey Cancels Conference Tournament

This post will be updated.

After a couple days of constant changes, ECAC Hockey announced on Thursday that the league playoffs would not go on as scheduled. College Hockey News first reported the decision.

“The No. 1 priority of ECAC Hockey and its member institutions has always been and shall continue to be the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans”, ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell said in the league’s release. “We are deeply disappointed our programs will not have the opportunity to compete for a league championship; however, ceasing championship competition is in the best interest of everyone.”

Cornell men’s hockey, the No. 1 seed in the league, was scheduled to compete in the semifinals in Lake Placid after Harvard and Yale’s withdrawals forced the conference to re-seed the remaining teams.

The WCHA, NCHC and Atlantic Hockey will also cancel their conference tournaments. Hockey East will also cancel, USCHO.com reported. An announcement from the Big Ten is expected later Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be played without fans in attendance.

The college hockey conferences’ decisions on Thursday came the day after the National Basketball Association was suspending its season and amid reports that Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League would follow suit.