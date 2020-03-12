NCAA Cancels Hockey Tournaments, Ending Top-Ranked Cornell Hockey Teams’ Seasons

This post will be updated.

Cornell men’s and women’s hockey’s seasons came to an abrupt end on Thursday when the NCAA canceled the national tournaments.

Shortly after the ECAC and four other conferences canceled the remainder of their men’s conference tournaments, the NCAA followed suit. The NCAA had already announced measures to limit attendance Wednesday in response to concerns over COVID-19.

Both men’s and women’s hockey have been atop the national polls for multiple weeks. The women were scheduled to play Mercyhurst this weekend for the NCAA Quarterfinal. As of yesterday, the men’s team’s next contest was in the ECAC Semifinal at Lake Placid on March 20.

This announcement comes as the latest installment in a series of college sports’ reaction to the spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 11, the Ivy League canceled all spring sports. At the time, it was up to the discretion of individual institutions as to whether they would allow winter sports teams to compete in the postseason.

The cancellation came amid reports that Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League were suspending their seasons after the National Basketball Association did so on Wednesday. March Madness is also canceled.