Tompkins County Confirms First Case of COVID-19

An individual in Tompkins County tested positive for COVID-19, the Tompkins County Health Department announced in a health advisory on Saturday.

“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus. We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.

The individual’s sample was tested at the New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany. Currently, the individual is in isolation and nurses in Tompkins County are working to determine if there was any additional exposure.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 52 people in Tompkins County under quarantine and 15 waiting for test results.