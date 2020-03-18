Men’s Hockey’s Green Earns ECAC’s Best Defensive Defenseman Award

ECAC Hockey named Cornell junior Alex Green its best defensive defenseman on Wednesday.

A solid presence on the blue line since his freshman year, Green has been a model of consistency for the Red, usually lining up alongside senior Yanni Kaldis.

After an early-season injury derailed his sophomore season, the Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick played in all 29 games in his junior campaign and posted a plus-19 rating while contributing 16 points. He played a key role on a defense that regularly started three freshmen and had just three returning everyday players in Green, Kaldis and junior Cody Haiskanen.

Cornell allowed just 1.55 goals per game this season, the second-fewest in the country.

In taking home the best defensive defenseman award, Green becomes the third straight Cornellian to win the honor. Alec McCrea ’19 and Matt Nuttle ’19 won after the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

Green is the eighth Cornell defenseman to win the award, which has existed in its current form since the 1992-93 season after a few years of an Outstanding Defenseman award in the 1960s. Cornell has more winners of the award than any other school.