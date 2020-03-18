Tompkins County Health Department Confirms Six Cases of COVID-19

A total of six individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tompkins County, the health department announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release, these individuals have been in isolation since their samples were collected for testing. Furthermore, public health nurses will be investigating if there were any additional exposures, and anyone who is identified as a close contact will be contacted and directed to self-quarantine.

Currently, there are 146 people who have been tested in Tompkins County. There are 93 individuals pending test results, 46 individuals who tested negative, 86 individuals currently in quarantine and being monitored by the health department and 35 individuals who were released from quarantine. These numbers will be updated online daily, but the health department will no longer send out media releases.

The third case of COVID-19 in the county was confirmed on Tuesday, and the first two cases were affiliated with the Ithaca College community. It has not been announced where the other four cases originated.

“We want to reinforce the importance of social distancing, stay home or at least 6 feet away from others. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Public Health Director Frank Kruppa in the press release.

People experiencing symptoms of the illness — which include fever, cough and trouble breathing — are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.