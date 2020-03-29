IPD On the Lookout for Suspect in Collegetown Burglary

The Ithaca Police Department is looking for the suspect in a Collegetown burglary that occurred at around 5 a.m. this morning, according to a Cornell University Police Department crime alert.

According to the resident, who lives on the 100 block of North Quarry Street, the suspect entered and stole property from their home. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the statement.

The resident described the suspect as a thin, six-foot tall, light-skinned black man with short dark hair, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and tan jacket.

In the release, CUPD asked people to protect their property by securing doors and windows.