The 2019-20 Cornell Hockey Season in Photos

When the 2019-20 seasons were abruptly canceled last month, Cornell’s teams were both well-positioned for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at what the seasons — which ended in No. 1 national rankings for both programs — looked like for the Red through the eyes of our photographers:
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Junior forward Maddie Mills smiles after scoring her second goal of the game, putting Cornell up 5-0 in the third period against Robert Morris on Oct. 25. The Red started the season with a two-game sweep of RMU.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward and captain Kristin O’Neill takes a faceoff in the Red’s game against Princeton on Nov. 2. O’Neill scored 25 goals and recorded 40 points in a dominant senior campaign.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Junior forward Maddie Mills celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period to put the Red up 1-0 against Princeton on Nov. 2. It was the team’s fourth straight win to start the season; it began the year on a nine-game unbeaten streak and lost just one game in the regular season.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Freshman defenseman Sam Malinski celebrates after scoring a goal to put the Red up 2-1 against Brown at Lynah Rink on November 8. Malinski was named the ECAC’s Rookie of the Month after posting a plus-8 rating in November. He finished the season with 16 points.
Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Junior captain Morgan Barron recorded a hat trick in a 6-2 win against Yale on Nov. 9. The New York Rangers prospect led the team with 32 points and scored at least one point in 20 of the team’s 29 games.
Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Freshman Zach Tupker celebrates a third-period goal against Yale on Nov. 9. It was Tupker’s first NCAA goal.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Sophomore forward Gillis Frechette celebrates after scoring a goal to put the Red up 5-0 in the second period against Yale at Lynah Rink on Nov. 15. Cornell was undefeated in regular-season conference play.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Senior Photographer
Junior Tristan Mullin celebrates a goal against Princeton on Nov. 23.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward Jeff Malott celebrates his second-period goal against Princeton on Nov. 23. Malott worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury in last season’s ECAC championship game to play all 29 games and score 13 points.
Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Junior goaltender Matt Galajda during Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden. Galajda started every game and posted a 1.56 goals against average, the second-best mark in the nation.
Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
The men’s captains — Jeff Malott, Yanni Kaldis and Morgan Barron, from left — carry the Kelley-Harkness Cup after Cornell defeated Boston University, 2-0, at Madison Square Garden over Thanksgiving weekend.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Sophomore forward Michael Regush at the men’s hockey game against Dartmouth on Jan. 24. The team wore special jerseys to honor the 50th anniversary of the program’s perfect 1969-70 season and hosted members of the national championship team.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Junior defenseman Kendra Nealey during her team’s game against Colgate on Jan. 24.
Michael Wenye Li / Sun Senior Photographer
The Red celebrates sophomore forward Michael Regush’s game-tying goal against Harvard on Jan. 25. Cornell trailed until the game’s waning moments, when Regush scored to lift the Red to a 1-1 tie.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward Amy Curlew, left, and freshman forward Izzy Daniel at the women’s hockey game against Clarkson on Jan. 31. The Red and Golden Knights tied, 1-1, in both their games this season.
Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor
Head coach Mike Schafer ’86 at his team’s game against Union on Feb. 14. Schafer was one of two winners of the Spencer Penrose Award, given to the best coach in men’s college hockey. Schafer led his team to a 23-2-4 record in his 25th season behind the bench.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward Grace Graham scores to put the Red up 1-0 in the second period against St. Lawrence on Feb. 29. Cornell beat the Saints in the league quarterfinals to advance to the ECAC’s championship weekend.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Freshman forward Ben Berard, center, celebrates after scoring to put the Red up 5-1 and completing a hat trick in the third period at the men’s hockey game against Clarkson on Feb. 29. Berard finished the season with 17 points, most among the Red’s freshmen.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward Kristin O’Neill celebrates after scoring to put the Red up 2-0 in the first period of the ECAC semifinals against Harvard on March 7. Cornell advanced to the league championship game, where it lost in overtime to Princeton.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Senior forward Kristin O’Neill, center, celebrates after scoring to put the Red up 1-0 at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on March 8. Cornell swept the season series with the Tigers but lost the league championship game in overtime, 3-2.
Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor
Cornell awaits the results of a video review at the ECAC championship game against Princeton on March 8. Cornell lost the game in overtime, but earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.