The 2019-20 Cornell Hockey Season in Photos

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, the University takes stringent measures to mitigate the effects.

Virus outbreaks are nothing new: in just the past 10 years, the world has been plagued with the H1N1 pandemic of 2009 and a resurgence of the Ebola virus from 2014 to 2016 — and it seems like such epidemics will continue for years to come.

Which begs the question, can scientists predict if, and when, we will see another new virus strike within the next several years?