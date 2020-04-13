Freshman Zach Tupker celebrates a third-period goal against Yale on Nov. 9. It was Tupker's first NCAA goal.

The 2019-20 Cornell Hockey Season in Photos

When the 2019-20 seasons were abruptly canceled last month, Cornell’s teams were both well-positioned for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at what the seasons — which ended in No. 1 national rankings for both programs — looked like for the Red through the eyes of our photographers: