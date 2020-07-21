4,000 Cornell Students Live in States Affected by New York Travel Advisory, Required 14-Day Quarantine

As thousands of Cornellians prepare to return to campus, students from 31 states will have to come back to Ithaca two weeks before classes begin in order to comply with New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory. If the same states are restricted in August, about 4,000 undergrads will be impacted.

With classes set to begin Sept. 2, students from restricted states should plan to arrive in Ithaca by Aug. 17, according to Cornell’s move-in information website. The University said it will provide students planning to live on campus with a quarantine location and meals. Students in off-campus housing will need to stay put at their residences.

The state’s restriction is based on a seven-day rolling average of a rate of positive tests greater than 10 percent or a rate of positive cases larger than 10 per 100,000 residents.

New York’s travel advisory has been expanded to 31 states. If you’re traveling to NY from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 21, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following states are affected by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order. In parentheses is the number of Cornell undergraduate students from the state, according to University data from Fall 2019.