LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Your Voice, Indisputably Matters; Join The Sun

In nearly every back-to-school plea for new students to join this little rag we call a newspaper, past editors have urged and beckoned prospective members with inviting pledges: “Write the first draft of history,” “be the change in this paper” and “there’s never been a more exciting time to be a journalist” spill over the last decade of welcome-back notes.

Well, friends — all of those things are finally, irrevocably and indisputably, true.

It’s not necessary, but allow a moment of scene-setting: There’s a dual pandemic of COVID-19 and racism infecting the United States. Institutions that once felt infallible — from the federal government to the election system to this University — appear to be floundering at best, patching their way through 2020. In this richest country in the world, it seems that everyone — our governments, our Universities and ourselves — are living paycheck to paycheck.

Your voice and your story matters, now.

From wherever you might be calling Cornell this year, whether you’re a first-year or a senior, whether you’re undecided, an Africana studies or a physics major — do your peers and yourselves a favor, and join The Sun. If you’re a photographer, a doodler, a writer, web designer or none of the above, join The Sun. If you’re pre-med, pre-law, or pre-nothing, join The Sun. Find your niche here, and participate in this public service we call journalism.

Email editor@cornellsun.com, and stay tuned for more information.

— M.Z.