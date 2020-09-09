Senior Defenseman Alex Green Signs With Tampa Bay Lightning

This post will be updated.

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday afternoon that they signed Cornell’s Alex Green to a professional contract. The Lightning selected Green in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round.

Green, who played in all 29 games with the Red last season, was honored as the ECAC’s Best Defensive Defenseman in March. His 2019-20 season marked a bounceback following a sophomore season in which he missed 16 games due to a concussion sustained in the third game of the year.

The Lightning selected Green in his second year of draft eligibility, following an impressive freshman campaign in which he posted a plus-nine rating — his junior season saw him playing an even larger role, posting a plus-20 rating that was tied for best on the Red. His seven goals were also the most of any Cornell defenseman.

Green’s departure is the second from the Class of 2021, after forward Morgan Barron signed with the New York Rangers. Though the Ivy League announced over the summer that there would be no varsity competition for the duration of the fall semester, the door was left open for sports to resume after the conclusion of final exams for the semester. While the possibility of Cornell hockey this season remains, neither Green nor Barron will play another game with the Red.

The Lightning are currently in playoff contention in the NHL bubble in Toronto. After eliminating the Boston Bruins on Aug. 31, the No. 2-seeded Lightning are now up 1-0 in a series against the New York Islanders, with their next game tonight.