No Public Risk Identified by Health Department After GreenStar Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee from GreenStar’s West End location is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Sept. 30 statement published by the co-op online.

According to the Tompkins County Health Department, the positive result did not pose a risk to the general public and did not specifically recommend that recent GreenStar shoppers get tested. However, individuals who were in close, sustained contact with the employee have been contacted.

“We’re very good about the mask mandates up here, and we catch everyone that doesn’t wear one,” said Mercedes Crawford, an employee at GreenStar’s Collegetown location. “As an employee at this place, I do feel pretty protected.”

Crawford added that GreenStar provides their employees with personal protective equipment.

Employees at the store’s other two Ithaca locations declined to comment, and GreenStar management could not be reached by time of publication.

Four weeks have passed since two employees at The Boatyard Grill tested positive of COVID-19 — the last time the TCHD issued a coronavirus-related health alert for a specific business. Tompkins County currently has 21 active cases, as of Oct. 1.

In its statement, GreenStar added that the co-op “emphasizes strong safety practices” for their employees, and requires staff to use personal protective equipment in accordance with public health guidelines.