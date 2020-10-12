Tompkins County Reports First COVID-19 Resident Death

The Tompkins County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death of a resident in the county on Monday afternoon.

The individual was first admitted to Cayuga Medical Center Oct. 6 and passed away Oct. 12 from complications with the virus, according to the TCHD press release. The health department reported that the individual was elderly.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family affected by this loss,” wrote Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director, in a press release. “This passing is a difficult reminder that COVID-19 is still having serious impacts on our community.”

After experiencing an initial influx of COVID-19 cases in September, Tompkins County has managed to keep its virus count relatively low. As of Sunday evening, the health department reported five new cases and only had 36 total cases in the county.

During the height of the pandemic, Tompkins County experienced two non-resident deaths in April, when the two patients were admitted to Cayuga Medical from New York City.

In light of the first resident death, Kruppa implored residents in Tompkins County to stay vigilant.

“I urge everyone to pay careful attention to what we can all do to stop the spread,” Kruppa wrote. “While our ability to manage the disease in Tompkins County has increased, we’re tragically reminded that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts older adults, those who are immune-compromised and those with underlying health conditions.”