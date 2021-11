This story is developing and will be updated.

Cornell issued a campus-wide notice alerting everyone to avoid the Arts Quad and Goldwin Smith Hall at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Sunday.

The CornellALERT read to shelter in place “if you are in the area.” Cornell issued a second alert at approximately 2:12 p.m. to evacuate and avoid the law school, Goldwin Smith Hall, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.

The second alert read not to call Cornell police unless you have an emergency.