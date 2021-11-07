Cornell Evacuates Central Campus Buildings Due to Bomb Threats

This story has been updated.

Over the course of an hour and a half, Cornell issued four alerts to evacuate several locations across campus, due to bomb threats at the Law School, Goldwin Smith Hall, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.

The first campus-wide notice came at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Sunday and alerted everyone to avoid the Arts Quad and Goldwin Smith Hall. The first CornellALERT read to shelter in place “if you are in the area.” At 2:12 p.m. Cornell issued a second alert to evacuate and avoid the four buildings and a third alert at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday to avoid Central Campus and evacuate areas in or nearby these buildings.

The first three alerts did not contain any further information beyond the evacuation notices.

Starting around the time of the first alert, police blocked several roads and pathways with yellow caution tape. Cornell University Police Department and New York State Trooper cars stationed on the ground across campus. According to Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09, the Ithaca Police Department SWAT team, along with other agencies, are also responding to the situation on campus.

Without an official statement from University administration, Cornellians have taken to social media to speculate on the events. Any further information beyond the CornellALERTS is still unconfirmed as the situation evolves.

Similar threats at Columbia University were reported Sunday afternoon. Carman, Butler and Lerner Halls were evacuated due to bomb threats, according to an alert sent to Columbia around 2:27 p.m. At 4:44 p.m. Columbia alerted that all three buildings were swept and cleared by the New York Police Department. Brown University also received bomb threats at multiple campus buildings, according to an alert sent to campus at 3:50 p.m., but those investigations are ongoing.

A similar alert went out to members of Yale University this past Friday Nov. 5. Yale police received calls of bombs being placed in multiple Yale University buildings, prompting evacuations around campus.

Jyothsna Bolleddula ’24 and Tamara Kamis ’22 contributed reporting.