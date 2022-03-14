Sophomore in the College of Human Ecology Dies

Newsletter Signup

Lisa Ngunda ’24 passed away over the past weekend, according to a Monday afternoon email from Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi.

Ngunda was a sophomore in the College of Human Ecology who was passionate about health and medicine. She studied human biology and health and society with an interest in becoming a physician and neurosurgeon, according to the announcement from the College of Human Ecology Dean Rachel Dunifon.

Ngunda was involved in many student organizations including Nigerian Students’ Association, Advent Christian Fellowship, Caribbean Students’ Association, Pan-African Students Association, Black Bio-medical and Technical Association and Pre-Professional Association Toward Careers in Health.

Born in Tanzania, Ngunda moved to Massachusetts as a young child, and throughout high school she was an active volunteer at University of Massachusetts Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, Massachusetts.

“In speaking with her father, he relayed that Lisa had a very kind heart and was always seeking to support others,” said Lombardi in his email to the University community.

This is the third student death announced during the Spring 2022 semester.

The University will hold a community support meeting on Tuesday, March 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Music Room (411) in Willard Straight Hall. There will also be a college of human ecology specific support meeting on Thursday, March 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Goldwin Smith Hall, Room 162.

Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155 and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CAPS and FSAP services are currently being delivered via telehealth. Whenever these services are closed, calls are answered by Cornell Health’s on-call mental health provider. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at caringcommunity.cornell.edu.