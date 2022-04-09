University Reduces Testing Frequency and Suspends Booster Requirement for 2022-23 Academic Year

In an April 7 announcement to the Cornell community, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Opperman and Provost Michael Kotlikoff delivered updates regarding the University’s COVID vaccination requirements, among changes to the surveillance testing policy.

The Presidents noted that for the 2022-2023 academic year, full vaccination will be required of students and employees. However, Cornell will no longer require booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The University cited a shift to a longer-term strategy for managing COVID-19 as the reason for lifting this requirement, noting that booster doses are still strongly recommended and may be required in future terms.

In addition to the vaccination requirement update, the University issued changes to surveillance testing to be effective April 11, whereby only once-weekly testing will be required of individuals who have not obtained a full vaccination status. This is an easing from the twice-weekly requirement that remained in place for those who are not fully vaccinated and boosted.

The University noted that regular testing, supplemental testing as well as rapid testing kits will remain available throughout Cornell testing sites.

Cornell has moved to alert level green after a significant surge in cases in March which followed an easing of masking policy, with 177 active cases as of April 7. 92 percent of the student population and 93 percent of employees are fully vaccinated with a booster.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Individuals can stay up to date on their booster eligibility per CDC guidelines. Tompkins County has issued notice regarding the availability of a second booster shot for specific age groups as well as third, fourth shots for severely immunocompromised individuals.