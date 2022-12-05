Early Morning Fire in Collegetown Apartment Building, Occupants Evacuated

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Early Monday morning, a fire began at Collegetown Center, an apartment complex on Dryden Road that many students reside in. Residents of the building were safely evacuated.

The firefighters are ensuring there is no carbon monoxide before allowing people back into the building, and that the building will smell like smoke for a while.

Fire Lieutenant with the City of Ithaca Fire Department Tom Basher was on the scene, and addressed the residents who had been evacuated.

The residents of the fourth, fifth and sixth floors will be able to re-enter the building around 9 a.m., according to Basher. However, the third floor and below have to be checked for water damage, caused by the fire suppression system, before the firefighters determine if people can re-enter the building.

Basher said that the University has been notified of the incident and would work on any needs the students impacted by this may have.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We have been ahead of the game with everything trying to get things and anticipating all of these needs,” Basher said.

According to Basher, the fire began on the west wing of the building, and was in a room on the third floor. The occupant of the room also got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Newsletter Signup

Aaron Snyder ’23 contributed reporting.