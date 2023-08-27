Upperclassmen On-Campus Housing Selection to Commence in September

The upperclassmen on-campus housing process will officially be completed throughout September — compared to the past spring semester timeline — wrote Cornell Housing and Residential Life in a Friday, Aug. 25 email to students.

“[The adjusted timing] ​​means rising juniors and rising seniors will get first choice in the Housing Selection process,” Housing and Residential Life wrote. “[The new process] also ensures [rising upperclassmen] have the best understanding of [their] on-campus and off-campus options, allowing [them] to make informed decisions for the 2024-2025 academic year.”

The email updates housing’s announcement on May 1 that upperclassmen interested in on-campus housing options would complete room selection throughout the fall semester and be able to participate in continued occupancy — which refers to retaining the same room for the following academic year — with the ability to invite preferred roommates into their living arrangements.

Students who utilize the preferred roommate option can add roommates to continued occupancy or same community housing selections, if additional roommates meet the criteria for that housing option and there is still space available within the room, according to the Aug. 25 email.

The May 1 announcement also said there would be additional beds available for upperclassmen, particularly in Townhouse Apartments and West Campus residence halls. Upperclassmen will also be able to live in Balch Hall once renovations are completed in Fall 2024, said the May 1 announcement.

“Being an upper-level student should have perks, right?” Housing and Residential Life wrote in the Aug. 25 email. “You asked for more singles, Townhouse Apartments, West Campus rooms and access to newer buildings… and now you have it!”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Aug. 25 email said upperclassmen students would not only be able to access more housing options in more desirable locations but the selection process would warrant freedom of movement to other locations. Students can essentially opt for continued occupancy, move to a different room within the same residential building or housing community or switch to an entirely different housing location.

All areas of campus — North Campus, South Campus, West Campus and program houses — will have expanded upperclassmen housing options, according to Housing and Residential Life.

Unoccupied upperclassmen-designated housing will be open for rising sophomores throughout their room selection process, which will begin in March. These spaces can also be filled throughout the summer swap period.

Newsletter Signup

Modifications to streamline the housing process were based on focus group and survey responses collected during the 2022-2023 academic year, according to Housing and Residential Life.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, already about 300 more upperclassmen students were able to live on campus than expected.

Timeline

The housing selection process for the 2024-2025 academic year will begin in September. Released dates are listed below.

Sept. 5 to Sept. 13 Continued occupancy housing selection and roommate pull-in Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 Same community housing selection and roommate pull-in Sept. 19 to Sept. 21 General room selection March Rising sophomores start room selection process

Upperclassmen Housing Options

On-campus housing options for upperclassmen are listed below.

North Campus Residence Halls: Balch Hall, Clara Dickson Hall, Toni Morrison Hall, Townhouse Apartments

Balch Hall, Clara Dickson Hall, Toni Morrison Hall, Townhouse Apartments North Campus Program Houses: Akwe:kon, Ecology House, Just About Music, Latino Living Center, Loving House, Multicultural Living Learning Unit, Risley, Ujamaa

Akwe:kon, Ecology House, Just About Music, Latino Living Center, Loving House, Multicultural Living Learning Unit, Risley, Ujamaa South Campus: 109 McGraw Place, 112 Edgemoor, 118 McGraw Place, Cascadilla Hall, Equity and Engagement Living-Learning Community, Schuyler House

109 McGraw Place, 112 Edgemoor, 118 McGraw Place, Cascadilla Hall, Equity and Engagement Living-Learning Community, Schuyler House Becker House

Bethe House: Main, McFaddin Hall

Main, McFaddin Hall Cook House: Baker North, Baker Tower, Boldt Hall, Boldt Tower, Main

Baker North, Baker Tower, Boldt Hall, Boldt Tower, Main Keeton House

Rose House: Baker South, Founders Hall, Lyon Hall, Main, Mennen Hall

All upperclassmen options, besides Balch Hall and Lyon Hall, will be mixed-gender.