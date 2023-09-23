SEX ON THURSDAY | Between Two Cocks and a Hard Place

I often find myself in peculiarly tricky situations where it feels like I am between a rock and a hard place. Of course this wouldn’t be Sex on Thursday if I was just talking about typical life predicaments. I am talking about what happens when you get caught up between a couple, or how I like to say: Between two cocks and a hard place.

Granted, not all couples have cocks — happy bi+ awareness week — but I have no experience with those so I am sorry to disappoint my audience who are not phallic enjoyers.

Enough beating around the bush though, I have been entangled with couples before. Sometimes it just happens; the apps are never scarce of “couples looking for a third” that are tempting enough to make you want to take a bite (or two).

I know group play gets a bad reputation from corny middle-age comedies and bad rom-coms. Don’t knock it off just yet though. I have always had good experiences while “playing” with others. It is just an organic process where everyone can have a lick.

However, why would getting with two people be a predicament in any way? Well, because life is never as simple as going on an app and becoming a couple’s third, I have made questionable decisions before that some people would have referred to as “homewrecking” but it wasn’t so.

I met a guy at a party a while back. He came across another man at this event. They ended up talking for about a month before they ended things. They had just broken up, and we were all going to a party the next day (it wasn’t my idea.)

I may have to add here that I did find the guy my friend enamored quite attractive. At some point, my friend grabbed me and his ex and enticed us to kiss. I, being under the influence, being somewhat intoxicated, was compelled and drawn to the idea; I was not worrying about the murky history of their past. After all, who am I to refuse a pretty boy a kiss? So I did it. I kissed both of them, just to be silly and fair.

I decided to go off dancing because I didn’t think much of it. Well the other guy had other plans, he grabbed me by a ‘slut’ necklace I was wearing — how fitting — and started to kiss me, French kiss and all, in front of everyone.

What did I do about this you might ask? I just let it happen, innocent of the sudden act of war I had instigated at that second. When that was over after a good minute, the situation delved on me and I panicked a little. I decided I would not get in trouble if I kept it fair, because nobody could complain if I did. I spent the rest of the night switching between both men, reveling in the back and forth between their lips.

Of course that did not go as well as I expected, my friend and I had a bit of an argument about it and nothing came of that night with the other guy.

In retrospect, maybe one shouldn’t go around between exes and try to have fun with them. But, was having fun and making out — among other things — with them really such a dramatic thing to do? I don’t think so.

I am in no way endorsing ‘homewrecking’ but what I want you to take away from this is that things happen, and sometimes if the home is already vacant, there is nothing wrong with wanting to put it to good use shortly after.

