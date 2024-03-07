Food Politics: Cornell Students Should Care About SNAP

The start of the fiscal year, Oct. 1, marks updates to government-supported programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. Expected changes include expanded ages for supported recipients from 18 to 50. Elated to hear this information, I remembered conversations I’ve had with fellow Cornell students, remarking how they had no idea what SNAP is, what an EBT card is, who is eligible, and, in some cases, why it’s important. Cornell students need to recognize the importance of SNAP’s in reducing food insecurity. A possible method to start destigmatizing food stamps is to educate people on what it is, who is eligible and why SNAP is important — even when it doesn’t benefit yourself.

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, SNAP “provides food benefits to low-income families” with the intent to supplement grocery budgets to afford nutritious food. Although SNAP is a federal program, funding is allocated per each state. From there, state agencies are in charge of reviewing applications and distributing SNAP benefits to households. Generally, a household qualifies for SNAP assistance if their gross monthly income limit does not exceed 130 percent of the federal poverty level. Not all states have the same income eligibility criteria, but for the lower 48 states, District of Columbia, Guam and the Virgin Islands, the maximum gross monthly income is $1,580.

Even though SNAP is marketed to low-income families, it’s a common misconception that SNAP is only for families. Rather, SNAP is for a household and people living alone can qualify. Some college students are also eligible for SNAP. According to New York State’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the student must meet several requirements. For starters, a college student must be enrolled at least half time in addition to meeting income eligibility requirements for SNAP. In addition to meeting the income eligibility requirements and being enrolled half time, the student has to meet one of the following criteria: (1) be employed 20 hours per week on average, (2) participate in state or federally financed work study program during the academic year, (3) provide over half of the physical care needed for a dependent household member under the age of six, (4) provide over half of the physical care needed for a dependent household member who is between the ages of six and 12 should adequate child care not exist, (5) be enrolled full-time at an “institution of higher education” as a single parent with the responsibility for the care of a child dependent younger that 12 years old, (6) receive benefits from Family Assistance or federally-funded Safety Net Assistance or (7) receive unemployment benefits.

On a more specific note, based on personal experience, if a student is enrolled in an unlimited meal plan — even if you meet the required income, enrollment status and one more of the above qualifiers — they will not (or did not, as of two years ago) qualify. As someone who has used SNAP benefits, I have found that they are one of the most helpful government resources to exist. SNAP is accepted at plenty of retail and grocery stores all over the country. The USDA provides an interactive map of SNAP retailers. SNAP covers basically any human food, with the exception of hot food. Assistance is distributed through an Electronic Benefits Transfer, also known as EBT. Many refer to SNAP as “SNAP EBT” assistance.

For students who don’t have to struggle, SNAP may sound like an additional government program abstracted through the language of “food stamps.” Though the program isn’t called “food stamps” today, many people and agencies still refer to SNAP this way, stemming from its original name in 1939 as the “Food Stamp Program.” The stigma surrounding the name was a big part of the switch to SNAP in 2008’s Food and Nutrition Act, but around campus, students continue to use the pejorative label. Food insecurity is a huge problem, not to mention a problem that has spread to many college campuses. Without food security, students can face consequences related to academic performance and health, increasing the chances of students falling into a lower GPA category, struggling to attend classes and facing anxiety as well as depression are only a few of the consequences.



Food insecurity, from my experience, is only openly discussed among low-income communities at Cornell. In other groups, it’s glossed over and ignored. The resources are there for students who are struggling. Cornell has a food pantry that is extremely useful, as well as programs like “Swipe out Hunger.” Anabel Taylor Hall is home to Anabel’s Grocery, which accepts SNAP EBT cards. Anabel Grocery’s website explains how SNAP works, specifically for college students. But without acknowledging and discussing these resources and this problem, many students may not know about resources available or — worse, still — they may refrain from using them because of the stigma. Discussing food benefits, food politics and food insecurities are key to understand — even if you will never need food assistance in your life. At the end of the day, everyone needs to be nourished.

Daniela Rojas, dining editor, is a third-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected]