MULTIMEDIA | Student Bands Compete to Perform at Slope Day

On Saturday, bands Safe in Sound, After Six, Twin Court and Paragon performed at Bailey Hall in a Battle of the Bands event. They competed against each other for a coveted opportunity to perform at Slope Day, which will be held on May 8.

Students will soon have the opportunity to view the full performances and vote on the four bands online.

The event was coordinated by Jazz+, Cornell Concert Commission, Just About Music and The Slope Day Programming Board. At the end of the event, the Slope Day Programming Board announced that this year’s headliner will be A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, joined by Flo Rida.

