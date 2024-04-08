MULTIMEDIA | What to Know About the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Science editor Laine Havens and weather editor Nicole Collins guide you through today’s solar eclipse.

The 2024 eclipse represents a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse within the U.S. In Ithaca, only a partial eclipse will be visible — meaning that it will never be safe to remove specialized eclipse glasses during viewing. However, a total eclipse will be visible to the northwest in cities like Rochester; Seneca Falls, New York and Canandaigua, New York.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is directly between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This alignment — when the moon’s shadow hits the Earth — is possible only when the moon is in the same plane as the Earth’s rotation around the sun.

Statistically, witnessing a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Solar eclipses occur multiple times a year, but because viewing a total eclipse is restricted to the thin path of totality, it is only visible in a small portion of the planet.

Filmed by Laine Havens, Nicole Collins

Edited by Laine Havens, Marian Caballo

Produced by Laine Havens, Nicole Collins