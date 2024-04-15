Introducing Lifestyle!

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Today, The Sun is excited to launch Lifestyle, a new subjective department that aims to spotlight student life, advice and personal experiences for and from the Cornell community.

Under Lifestyle, we’ll be dividing our coverage into a few categories: dining, social, housing and SunSpots (a catch-all for other campus and academic discussions). For example, we’ll be covering criticisms of how Cornell has handled housing in the last year and discussions of some pros and cons of different dorms. If you’re wondering what classes are underrated or overrated, you’ll have to look no further than Lifestyle. In the coming weeks and months we will be incorporating Sex on Thursday and a new advice column into the department. We’ll also be heavily focusing on multimedia content, whether it be a podcast on admissions or a video series on housing. We’re so excited about the projects in the works, so make sure to keep an eye out for upcoming launches and announcements. All in all, we hope to make Lifestyle the place you can go for pressing Cornell related questions and advice, whatever they may be.

Over the next few weeks, we want to hear what you have to say about Lifestyle. If you have burning questions, ideas for coverage or any other thoughts, reach out to our new email ([email protected]). And if you think you might want to join and write for us, fill out our form and keep an eye on our Instagram for recruiting information. We know that Lifestyle is only going to be as exciting as our contributors, and we want to spotlight voices and perspectives that reflect the whole of the student body.

So, whether you’re hoping to become the next Lifestyle editor or just reading the occasional article, we can’t wait to hear from you and show you what we’ve got planned.

Max Fattal, Associate Editor; Henry Schechter, Opinion Editor; Daniela Rojas, Lifestyle Editor