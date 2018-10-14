THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 14th, 2018

President Martha E. Pollack spoke to faculty and staff about the University’s progress in the past year and her goals for the future at her annual address to staff on Tuesday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) met with Cornell Republicans at Taverna Banfi on Tuesday for an informal roundtable discussion. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students take advantage of the warmth and use the area on Libe slope to study and relax on Wedensday. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Apples at the Cornell Orchards soak in the warm sunlight on Friday. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
On Friday, Ndaba Mandela, chairman and co-founder of the Africa Rising Foundation, led a roundtable discussion at the Breazzano Family Center to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s birth. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Local residents explore the LP Vinyl Records and CDs Show at The Space at Greenstar on Saturday. (Anant Sriram / Sun Staff Photographer)
Cornell men’s ice hockey took on Laurentian University on Saturday for its first preseason game. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Morgan Barron celebrates after scoring Cornell’s first goal of the night. Cornell went on to defeat Laurentian in a dominating 6-1 victory. (Ben Parker / Sun Staff Photographer)
President Martha E. Pollack spoke to faculty and staff about the University’s progress in the past year and her goals for the future at her annual address to staff on Tuesday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) met with Cornell Republicans at Taverna Banfi on Tuesday for an informal roundtable discussion. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students take advantage of the warmth and use the area on Libe slope to study and relax on Wedensday. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Apples at the Cornell Orchards soak in the warm sunlight on Friday. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
On Friday, Ndaba Mandela, chairman and co-founder of the Africa Rising Foundation, led a roundtable discussion at the Breazzano Family Center to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s birth. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Local residents explore the LP Vinyl Records and CDs Show at The Space at Greenstar on Saturday. (Anant Sriram / Sun Staff Photographer)
Cornell men’s ice hockey took on Laurentian University on Saturday for its first preseason game. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Morgan Barron celebrates after scoring Cornell’s first goal of the night. Cornell went on to defeat Laurentian in a dominating 6-1 victory. (Ben Parker / Sun Staff Photographer)