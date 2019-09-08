THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 8th, 2019

A student rests on Libe Slope after classes on Wednesday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
President Martha Pollack speaks at the Student Assembly Meeting on Thursday. Pollack provided updates on mental health initiatives and revealed plans for the future. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, answers a question at the S.A. meeting. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
The Men of Last Call serenade an audience member during C.U. Downtown at the Ithaca Commons on Saturday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The Big Red Marching Band spreads out over the commons during its performance at C.U. Downtown. (Michelle Zhiqing Yang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Calvin Woo ’21 performs with Yamatai at the Bernie Milton Pavilion. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Staff Photographer)
A member of the Absolute Zero breakdance crew strikes a pose during his turn in front of the crowd. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
