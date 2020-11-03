Police Investigating Armed Robbery on West State Street

Ithaca Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 900 block of West State Street on Nov. 2, according to an Ithaca Police Department press release. The police received a report at around 3:40 p.m. that two men, displaying at least one handgun, had robbed two victims of cash and personal items.

The suspects then left the area on foot, and neither of the victims were physically injured. Police believe that the victims were randomly targeted.

Both suspects were described to police as Hispanic males, around 20-years-old, 6-feet-tall and slim, with dark medium-length braided hair. One suspect was said to be wearing a red jacket, and the other a white hooded sweatshirt.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses, but did not say whether the footage offered any information relevant to their investigation.

The IPD is asking anyone with information to contact the IPD:

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Police Tipline (607) 330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips