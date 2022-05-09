LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: A Beautiful Sunset

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

THIS ISSUE MARKS THE END of another semester at Cornell, and we mark the end of Sun print issues until August. As our writers, editors and designers head into final exams, we bid adieu to long days chasing stories and late nights of layout. We look forward to a well-deserved break and look back on all we’ve accomplished this semester.

The Sun’s 140th editorial board has grown into a creative, curious and confident group, defined by ambitious projects and a strong dedication to community. We’ve come a long way from our first nights grappling with InDesign and learning the ropes of new editorial positions. This semester, we’ve printed 29 papers, published hundreds of articles across six sections and developed special project teams across multiple platforms. We’re proud of all that we’ve accomplished, and we plan to build upon this work over the next two-thirds of our tenure as editors.

As The Sun closes out its 141st year of publication, we remain committed to our mission of providing in-depth, quality coverage to the Cornell and Ithaca communities. We have been so grateful for your readership, collaboration and feedback this semester, and we encourage you to keep your eyes on our horizon. Although we’re closing our office doors for now, we will continue to publish web content over the summer, and The Sun will rise fully again when the next semester dawns.

Thank you for your continued support. You make our work as committed, independent student journalists possible. Have a happy summer, and see you very soon.

– V.C.