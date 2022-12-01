LETTER FROM THE EDITOR | Shining a Light on 2022

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

AS FINALS APPROACH AND the days grow ever shorter, we prepare to end the fall semester and another year at The Sun. Soon, we will bid goodbye to 2022 — a year of hard work, rejuvenation and growth for the Cornell and Ithaca communities.

Here at The Sun, we have documented a steep uptick in campus and political activity this year. We covered the return of beloved Cornell traditions, including Dragon Day, Slope Day and hockey nights at Lynah Rink. We reported on groundbreaking unions in Ithaca and vital elections, both local and nationwide. We covered student protests for global peace, and we saw Cornell drop 2-year-old pandemic restrictions. All Ithacans have done their part to restore and improve the world we live in. You’ve kept us busy recording your tireless work and your historic achievements.

Soon, we will all take a break. Cornell will slow down, sending most of its students back home for the holidays. The Sun will pause print production and slow our online output. I encourage us all to step away and make time for what’s most important: family, creativity and self care. If we take this time to recharge, I believe that we can make 2023 even more productive and transformative than 2022.

As we conclude our 142nd year at The Sun, we thank you for your ongoing support. Independent student journalism has a unique power to disseminate truth and build local archives, and we couldn’t do it without our committed readers and donors. Your backing allows our paper to shine a light on Cornell and Ithaca, each and every day.

– V.C.