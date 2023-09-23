SEX ON THURSDAY | The Secret to the Perfect Blow Job

No, it is not the “Gluck-Gluck 9000.”

Since giving my very first blow job, I’ve been pleasantly aware of the fact that I give good head. At the ripe age of 16, the first guy I’d ever gone that far with asked me if it was really my first time doing it. Apparently, I was surprisingly good for a first-timer.

I also swallowed, which was weird of me now that I think about it. I really wasn’t playing into the whole “I’m new to this” act, and it wasn’t even an act. Again, my first time!

Since then, I’ve had five other dicks in my mouth — sorry if that’s TMI, but I feel as though I need to establish credibility here. Out of those five, two expressed never being able to come from head (i.e. they jerked it too much as a kid and lost a bunch of sensitivity). I made both of them come. One was more of a marathon than the other, but it was a hard-earned win.

All that being said, you can infer that I’m pretty skilled when it comes to oral. The best compliment I’ve received regarding my fellatio prowess was that I should write a book on my technique. Safe to say, I blew this man’s mind (and not even on purpose). Hopefully, this article suffices in spreading my gospel.

If you’re a virgin-whore in the way that I am, you’ve probably developed some pretty wicked BJ skills (or tend to get far more creative in bed than I am willing to). However, as stated previously, I’ve always been good. While some swear by a meticulous method, I kind of just do whatever I want when I’m down there. Always have, always will.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

There are certain things I know all guys like — lingering in a certain spot, applying pressure with your tongue, using most of the stuff that Call Her Daddy outlined in the Gluck-Gluck. However, there is one thing that’s more important than all of that.

The secret to the perfect blow job is desire. To put it in clearer terms, to give truly good head, you have to want to do it.

I know it’s strange, but I genuinely enjoy performing oral sex. It’s not necessarily the action that I enjoy, considering the mouth feel can be quite strange. For me, it’s more about the power. While men often hold a certain power over me, when I go down on them, the power is all mine. I could bite their dick right off if I wanted to.

Newsletter Signup

It’s a rush, and I die inside every time I do it.

The perfect blow job isn’t in the way I use my mouth, but in the way I smile before doing it. My enthusiasm makes guys more comfortable in letting go and giving up the power they have over me. When I have fun, we all have fun. Isn’t that what intimacy is all about?

If I didn’t enjoy giving head, I wouldn’t do it. Point blank. If you’re someone who hates giving head, I don’t blame you — it is kind of weird. However, if you’re a firm member of that camp, maybe try doing more of what you are into. See what happens when that enthusiasm builds. Chances are, you’ll perform better.

If you can stand having a dick in your mouth, try and get a little more excited about it. Taking the reins can do wonders for performance, confidence and an all-around good time. Let the anxiety and nerves slide right off your conscience and focus on having the best time ever.

Now, go forth and give the perfect blow job. But only if you want to!

Virginia Snatch is a student at Cornell Universtiy. Her fortnightly Column The Slip ‘N Slide discusses the art of sex, passion and everything in between.

Have a story to share? The Cornell Daily Sun is interested in publishing a broad and diverse set of content from the Cornell and greater Ithaca community. We want to hear what you have to say about this topic or any of our pieces. Here are some guidelines on how to submit. And here’s our email: [email protected].